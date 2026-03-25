Sublime Announce New Album Until The Sun Explodes For June 2026 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Juliet Paiz March 25th, 2026 - 10:07 PM

Nearly three decades after their last studio album, Sublime are officially entering a new era with Until The Sun Explodes, their first full-length record with Jakob Nowell as frontman. Set for release on June 12 through Atlantic Records, the album is both a continuation of the band’s legacy and a deeply personal new chapter, especially with Jakob stepping into a role forever tied to his late father, Bradley Nowell.

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The album’s title track, “Until The Sun Explodes,” arrives as its emotional centerpiece. More than just a lead single, the song works like a tribute, with Jakob using it to reflect on his connection to Bradley while also acknowledging the weight of carrying Sublime forward. That makes the song feel bigger than a standard comeback single. It is rooted in memory, gratitude and the strange mix of love and pressure that comes with inheriting something this iconic.

The music video adds even more meaning to that idea. Set in Long Beach, the visual moves through locations connected to Sublime’s history and ties the band’s past to its present. A backyard party scene gives the video a lived-in, familiar feeling, while appearances from skate legends Christian Hosoi and Omar Hassan reinforce the Southern California world that has always been part of Sublime’s identity. Rather than feeling overly polished or dramatic, the video seems built around community, place and legacy.

As a whole, Until The Sun Explodes sounds like it is trying to do something difficult but meaningful, honor what Sublime was without pretending it can simply be recreated. With collaborations from artists including H.R., Fletcher Dragge, and G. Love, the album appears committed to respecting the band’s roots while still moving forward in a real way.

Until The Sun Explodes Tracklist

1. Ensenada

2. Wizard

3. Can’t Miss You

4. Backwards (feat. FIDLAR)

5. Maybe Partying Will Help Pt 1

6. Favorite Songs (feat. Skegss)

7. Personal Hell

8. F.T.R.

9. Evil Men

10. Trey’s Song (feat. H.R. of Bad Brains)

11. Casino Taormina

12. The Problem With That Is It Makes Me Stoked

13. Gangstalker

14. Figueroa

15. Froggy

16. Come Correct (feat. G. Love)

17. What For

18. 247-369 (feat. Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise)

19. Maybe Partying Will Help Pt 2

20. Until The Sun Explodes

21.Thanx Again