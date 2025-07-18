Sublime Featuring Jakob Nowell Share New Original Song “Ensenada”

Home News Steven Taylor July 18th, 2025 - 4:24 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Punk band Sublime have released a new single, “Ensenada.” The track comes as the first original track fully helmed by new singer Jakob Nowell, and is a part of a new upcoming studio album from the group. A video for this track can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

After it’s 1988 formation, Sublime was a popular force in the genres of ska punk and reggae rock. However, lead singer Bradley Nowell tragically passed away in 1996 and with him the band itself had slowly faded away for some time. However, in 2023 and 2024, the band surprised many fans with live performances for the first time in decades. Taking up the mantle of front man and singer was none other than Bradley Nowell’s own son, Jakob. Following the success of their live performances, the band’s 28 year musical hiatus was finally broken in 2024 with the release of “Feel Like That,” which used archived recordings to feature the performances of both Nowells. With Ensenada, however, Jakob Nowell gets his first proper chance in the spotlight to lead his own song.

The track features a lax and groovy instrumental that puts the fresh vocals of Jakob Nowell on full display. As many YouTube commenters note, his vocals come together excellently with the instrumentals to sound like a track that could’ve released back in the band’s heyday. The video itself celebrates the return of Sublime by featuring footage of the band both on and off the stage.

“Ensanada” is the first song off Sublime’s upcoming new studio album. So far, no name or release date has been given for this album, but regardless fans of Sublime have much to look forward to for with the band’s the first album in nearly three decades.