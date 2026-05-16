Sublime Shares Raw New Single & Video “Can’t Miss You”

Home News Alana Overton May 16th, 2026 - 4:05 PM

Sublime’s tapping back into the uncooked spontaneity that made them icons in the first place with the surprise release of their new single and video, “Can’t Miss You,” the latest preview from their upcoming album Until The Sun Explodes, arriving June 12 via Atlantic Records.

At a time when most releases arrive buried under weeks of teaser campaigns and social media countdowns, Sublime chose the opposite route, quietly dropping the song without warning as a warm gift to the fans who have stayed with the band for decades. That decision alone feels deeply rooted in the band’s DNA: unfiltered, instinctive, and authentic.

The video mirrors that same emotional looseness. Rather than leaning into flashy visuals or overproduction, the clip keeps things close-knit and leveled, blending performance footage with candid, nostalgic imagery that captures the song’s reflective mood. As the music video carries a sense of nostalgia for fans, it honours them with 90s-themed concerts, gas station runs, and Sublime’s comeback. There’s an effortless Southern California aura running throughout the video: slightly chaotic and emotionally heavy underneath the surface.

Musically, “Can’t Miss You” feels like classic Sublime filtered through a modern lens. The track drifts effortlessly between hazy reggae tracks, scrappy punk vibrancy, and melodic alt-rock viscosity, all while maintaining the loose unpredictability that defined so much of the band’s early work. There’s a lived-in warmth to the song, with rough edges left intentionally intact, giving it the kind of emotional honesty that can’t really be fabricated.

Jakob Nowell’s performance sits at the center of it all. His vocals carry both vulnerability and confidence as the song moves through unconventional chord changes and reflective lyricism. The track feels deeply personal, balancing melancholy with a sense of escape that longtime Sublime fans will immediately recognize.

In a statement about the song, Jakob revealed that “Can’t Miss You” quickly became one of his favorite tracks on the record.

“It was one of those magic songs that got written in a day,” he explained. “The strange chord progression was definitely inspired by my father’s songwriting, especially songs like ‘Pool Shark’ and ‘STP.’ Classic Sublime always had this feeling like you never knew where the song was going to take you.”

“Can’t Miss You” follows the release of the album’s title track, “Until The Sun Explodes,” which has already climbed into the Top 5 on the Mediabase Alternative charts. The forthcoming record also features appearances from FIDLAR, Skegss, G. Love, H.R., and Fletcher Dragge.

Beyond the new music, Sublime have also been celebrating the legacy of their landmark self-titled record ahead of its 30th anniversary in 2026. The band recently played two sold-out nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and launched the Grammy Museum exhibit Sublime: Straight From Long Beach in Los Angeles.

With “Can’t Miss You,” Sublime continues to prove that their chemistry and the emotional core of their music still feel genuine decades later.

Stream “Can’t Miss You”

Pre-save Until The Sun Explodes

Related stories:

https://music.mxdwn.com/tag/sublime/