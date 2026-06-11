Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2026 Announce An Evening Honoring Steve Earle Featuring Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2026 - 1:17 PM

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will kick off its 2026 edition with a very special festival eve benefit concert honoring legendary singer and songwriter Steve Earle, who has performed at each edition of the much beloved San Francisco free music festival since HSB’s second year in 2002. An Evening Honoring Steve Earle will see the three time Grammy Award-winner being joined by some of his closest friends and collaborators, including Buddy Miller, Elizabeth Cook, Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings and other talented souls. For tickets and more information, click here.

“We can think of no better way to bookend our silver anniversary than celebrating 25 years of Steve Earle at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. We are so fortunate to have legacy artists like Emmylou and Steve who have embraced our annual gathering since the beginning. We wanted to recognize their efforts with concerts benefiting charities that are important to them. This year’s proceeds go to the non-profit Sweetwater Spectrum, a community that provides adults with autism or similar intellectual/developmental disabilities, innovative, community-based, long- term housing. Our final flourish is that Buddy Miller will be with us as musical director once again, bringing his unique, special sauce to this tribute,” said executive producer Sheri Sternberg.

Founded by Warren Hellman in 2001 and carried forward by his family, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass endures as the late financier/philanthropist’s gift to San Francisco, a free annual celebration of American music in historic Golden Gate Park. Over the last quarter-century, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has grown from a one-day local attraction to a world-renowned three-day festival.

Photo Credit: Nicole Sacks