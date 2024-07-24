Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Glen Hansard, Greensky Bluegrass, Robyn Hitchcock & More

Home News Sarah Faller July 24th, 2024 - 5:31 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass the free three day music festival in San Francisco has started to roll out their 2024 lineup with many great bands anticipated to show up.

Glen Hansard, the Irish singer songwriter, who very recently brought out his first album in 4 years has been confirmed. He will most likely be performing songs from the new album All That Was East Of Me Is West Of Me Now. Hansard is going on tour for the new album, the tour starts in late August and will conclude at the festival in early October.

Greensky Bluegrass is currently on their summer tour but will be attending the festival as a part of their larger US tour. The American Bluegrass band released their four song album The Iceland Sessions with Holly Bowling the product of the band’s recording session in Iceland in 2023 this past May.

You might also be excited to see Robyn Hitchcock. He has music in almost any genre as he’s been performing since the 70’s with bands and solo alike. His most recent album was released in 2022. This year he published his memoir 1967: How I Got There and Why I Never Left.

Grammy award and Blues award winning Bobby Rush will also be playing. He will most likely play some songs from his 2024 Grammy Award winning blues album All My Love For You.

Haley Henderickx the American songwriter known for her 2018 album I need to start a garden will also be performing. Along with the American roots brotherly band The Wood brothers, American Bluegrass grammy nominee Alice Gerrard, The Bones of J.R. Jones the creator of “Slow Lightning”, and Fruition, who is preparing to release their album How To Make Mistakes in August will also be there to round out their tour.

This is the 24th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival and it is expected to be a very special festival as they honor Greg Wynn who used to be the operation’s producer for the festival.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister