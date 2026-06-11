Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon Announces New Solo Album Not Bad For New Jersey For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Pearls”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2026 - 6:02 PM

Today, Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon has announced that his eagerly awaited new album, Not Bad For New Jersey, will be arriving through his own Lesser Known Records at all DSPs and streaming services on Thursday, September 10, with physical release following on Friday, September 11. The album sees Fallon summoning up a frenetic collision of power pop and heartland rock, which is the perfect sonic counterpart to the hot-blooded sincerity that has driven his songwriting for close to three decades.

Also, Not Bad For New Jersey is heralded by today’s premiere of “Pearls,” which is amazing by how it is a heavy-hearted ditty but ultimately the triumphant track is addressed to those born into privilege. “I’ve never been one to resent anybody for having certain advantages in life, and I don’t think there’s anything inherently pure in having to struggle,” says Fallon. “But I do think there’s real value in overcoming the odds stacked against you, because getting to the point of feeling like you’re actually worth something is one of the toughest mountains to climb.”

Not Bad For New Jersey Track List