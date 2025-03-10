The Gaslight Anthem & Counting Crows Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2025 - 6:24 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Counting Crows has announced a North American summer tour with The Gaslight Anthem, which will begin in Nashville on June 10, before stopping in Englewood, Indianapolis, Boston, Richmond, Charlotte, Hollywood, New Orleans, San Diego, Las Vegas, Vancouver and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to consequence.net, Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets, is Counting Crows‘s first full-length record in almost five years and it will be out on May 9, through BMG. The album features all the tracks from the band’s 2021 EP Butter Miracle: Suite One, alongside an additional five songs. Pre-orders are ongoing.

The Complete Sweets! Tour Dates

6/10 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

6/11 – Kettering, OH – Fraze Pavilion

6/13 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

6/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

6/7 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

6/19 – Etobicoke, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

6/21 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Amphitheater*

6/22 – Verona, NY – The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino*

6/25 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

6/26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6/28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

6/29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

7/2 – Springfield, MA – MassMutual Center

7/3– Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

7/5 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

7/6 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/8 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion

7/10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/12 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

7/13 – Bristol, VA – Hard Rock Live Bristol*

7/15 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/17 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

7/19 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

7/20 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park

7/22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

7/24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

7/ 27 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater

7/30 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

7/31 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

8/2 – San Antonio, TX – The Espee

8/3 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

8/5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/7 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

8/9 – Las Vegas, NV – PH Live at Planet Hollywood

8/10 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

8/12 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

8/13 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

8/16 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Fairgrounds*

8/17 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

8/19 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/21 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/23 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre