Dave Hause Announces Two EPs Patty & Paddy Covering Patty Griffin and “Paddy” Costello of Dillinger Four Songs and Featuring Brian Fallon, Lilly Hiatt, Laura Stevenson and More

Dave Hause has announced two new EPs, Patty and Paddy, which will honor the work of Patty Griffen and Patrick “Paddy” Costello of Dillinger Four. The upcoming EPs will feature appearances by Brian Fallon, Will Hoge, Jake Blount, Lilly Hiatt, Laura Stevenson and Bartees Strange. Both of the EPs will arrive on October 23, while the first single from the Patty EP was released, a cover of Griffen’s “Long Ride Home” featuring Fallon.

“With the pandemic rolling in and all of our touring plans cancelled, it seemed like a great time to try some home recording, and to do this project that I’ve always wanted to try,” Hause said in a press statement.

Hause sticks to Griffen’s country tune in “Long Ride Home,” Hause and Fallon providing a sweet twanging tone. His heartfelt voice adds to the original sound of the track, a reverberating sound and upbeat drums bounding along throughout the song. Fallon provides a deeper hum on the backing vocals, matching the more contemplative lyrics. “I’ve had some time to think about you/And watch the sun sink like a stone/I’ve had some time to think about you/On the long ride home,” Hause and Fallon sing, their contrasting tones adding depth to the song.

“I’ve loved her songs for so long, and have covered a few of them over the years and turned people on to her work, so I’ve had it in the back of my head for years that I would eventually see this project through,” Hause said in a press statement.

Griffin’s original track features her sweet vocals overlaying an acoustic guitar, and takes on a slightly slower pace from Hause’s cover. She appears to contemplate over the lyrics more as she comments on the passage of time and regrets found in a long relationship.

Hause explains his desire to cover both Griffin and Costello comes from his admiration of both artists, the two inspiring him for much of his career. The blend of Griffin and Costello manages to encapsulate Hause’s genre-bending style, as Hause is known performing in punk bands Paint It Black and The Loved Ones, while releasing folk rock solos.

Folk singer Patty Griffin released her most recent album, Patty Griffin, back in 2019, which had included the single “Where I Come From.” Griffin’s debut album, Living with Ghosts, had been released in 1996with Griffin’s discography boasting ten studio albums and three live albums. Her most recent live album, Before Sunrise (Live 1992) had been released this past February.

Dillinger Four first formed in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1994. Costello formed the band alongside guitarist Erik Funk, and has played bass in the band throughout its duration. The band has released four studio albums, two live albums and one compilation album. In 2019, Dillinger Four performed at the Hopeless Records 25th Anniversary show, with the label having released the band’s first two albums. The band’s most recent studio album, Civil War, was released in 2008 via Fat Wreck Chords, and their most recent live album, The End. Live At The Death Of The Triple Rock, was released on Bandcamp earlier this year, and featured the band’s 2017 performance at the Triple Rock Social Club’s final concert before the venue closed its doors.

“Getting to live inside Paddy’s songs was a big inspiration, and the frustration, humor, sadness and truth that he wrote into those lyrics was cast into a new light when they were played more gently and slowly,” Hause said in a press statement. “As we started moving along, we were really enjoying the process, and by virtue the recording songs by both songwriters at the same time, certain parallels emerged. These are two of my favorite songwriters on Earth. I hope we did them proud.”

Hause released his most recent album, Kick, last year, and was working through his North American tour when the current COVID-19 pandemic first began, putting an end to live shows. In 2019, Hause and his band, The Mermaid, toured with Bad Religion for the European leg of their most recent summer tour.

Patty EP Tracklist:

1. “Moon Song”

2. “Long Ride Home” (feat. Brian Fallon)

3. “Top Of The World” (feat. Bartees Strange)

4. “Poor Man’s House”

5. “When It Don’t Come Easy” (feat. Laura Stevenson

Paddy EP tracklist:

1. “Minimum Wage Is A Gateway Drug” (feat. Jake Blount)

2. “The Father, The Son, and The Homosexual Single Parent”

3. “Doublewhiskeycokenoice” (feat. Lilly Hiatt)

4. “Super Powers Enable Me To Blend In With Machinery”

5. “The Great American Going Out Of Business Sale” (feat. Will Hoge)