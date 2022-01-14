Brian Fallon Postpones Upcoming Shows To Mid-February 2022, Set To Perform Fan-Favorite Album The ‘59 Sound Via Livestream On February 3

Home News Federico Cardenas January 14th, 2022 - 7:58 PM

The rock musician Brian Fallon has now become the latest in a long string of musicians who have decided to postpone their concerts due to the surge of Covid cases resulting from the recent Omicron strain. Fallon, who was set to perform alongside backing band, The Howling Weather, in late January, has announced that he will be postponing his tour to mid-February.

The guitarist of the currently inactive group The Gaslight Anthem made this announcement over Twitter, where he explained that there were simply too many new cases of Covid to justify starting the tour in January. The musician states that he would not want to have to cancel shows if one of his bandmates were infected. He makes clear that he has made this decision to protect the safety of his band and audience, telling fans that he does not want “any of you to get sick either.”

NOT PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE: I AM CANCELING MORE SHOWS. There are way too many cases happening for us to be able to leave on Jan 25th and then to have one person get Covid and have to cancel the whole thing. I don’t want any of you to get sick either. pic.twitter.com/NvZ8KVmeer — Brian Fallon (@thebrianfallon) January 14, 2022

However, fans who want to see more of Brian Fallon should not be completely disappointed. Brooklyn Vegan reports that Brian Fallon has decided to give the world a home performance via livestream on February 3, 11 days before his rescheduled tour begins. Fallon will be performing The ’59 Sound, a studio album he recorded alongside his band, The Gaslight Anthem. He says he plans to “tell you stories and keep you company from my house to yours.”

Brian Fallon has continued to be an active member of the musical community since the hiatus of The Gaslight Anthem. Recently, he has released studio albums including Night Divine, Local Honey, and Sleepwalkers. Fallon was also recently featured on Dave Hause’ EP, Patty.