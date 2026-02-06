Jack White Denounces Trump Over Video With Racist Depiction Of Former President Obama: “Arrest This Man, Impeach This Man”

Home News Steven Taylor February 6th, 2026 - 4:22 PM

White Stripes frontman, indie rocker and frequent Trump critic Jack White spoke out on Instagram today after the President posted a video featuring a racist depiction of former president Barack Obama. As Loudwire reports, White became of the many critics of the video, which depicted the former president and his wife Michelle as apes. White shared an image of the video alongside a lengthy caption to his Instagram.

“This post would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately,” the post begins, “…except for arguably the most important position in the world.” White went on to call Trump a “racist, a rapist, a felon, a grifter (currently ordering the US govt. to pay him 10 billion dollars simply because no one will stop him.) and a full on dementia sufferer,” criticizing his use of ICE and access to nuclear launch codes. “How is it possible we’ve given this evil man so much power?” White further makes calls to arrest, impeach, “25th amendment,” indict and jail Trump, labeling him a “longtime friend of pedophile Epstein, who appears 40 thousand times in the files.” The post contains further and further criticism of much of the highly controversial president’s actions, later in the post calling for new laws and regulations to prevent “dangerous loopholes based solely on the assumption that our President has some sort of dignity and decency.”