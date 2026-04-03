Jack White Shares New Singles “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” & “Derecho Demonico”

Home News Steven Taylor April 3rd, 2026 - 2:55 PM

Inside rock icon and White Stripes frontman Jack White shared two new singles today, just ahead of an appearance on Saturday Night Live!. The duo of tracks, “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico,” will also be available for a Vinyl release starting tomorrow. Both tracks can be found on White’s YouTube channel.

“G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs” comes in with a bit of a gritty vibe, featuring White singing with a harsh yet steady tone across the track. The start of the song is sprinkled with smooth guitar solos and riffs complimenting White’s own lyrics.

The gritty vibe continues over to “Derecho Demonico,” though it comes in with a bit of a swankier mood lead heavily by distorted guitar. White starts the track off with the line “Looks like you started something you can’t finish,” with a few other tracks alluding to the idea of one getting themselves in a pickle. Given White’s strong history of outspoken criticism against President Donald Trump and his upcoming appearance on SNL, the lines just may be a criticism against the president – particularly the recent conflicts in Iran – though it could also just be a coincidence. Regardless, White’s appearance on SNL tomorrow will mark his sixth appearance on the show, with him also having performed at the 40th and 50th anniversary specials for the show. He will be joined, humorously enough, by Jack Black who will serve as host for the episode.

7″ Vinyl releases of these singles will also be up for sale starting tomorrow, which can be found at thirdmanrecords.com. This all comes ahead of live performances by White later in the year, starting in May and continuing in June, August and September.