Two Step Inn Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Sturgill Simpson, and Lynyrd Skynrd

Home News Chloe Baxter October 26th, 2024 - 6:12 PM

The Two Step Inn festival is set to return to San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, TX, on April 5-6, 2025, boasting a star-studded lineup headlined by country legends Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson.

This year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience, featuring performances from Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen and many more.

Alan Jackson will be making his debut at Two Step Inn, marking his final performance in the Austin area as part of his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. Previous performances include being in the lineup for Stagecoach in 2020.

Miranda Lambert will return to the Austin area for the first time in nearly a decade, performing tracks from her new album, Postcards from Texas. This follows her recent release “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore” and performance at Stagecoach 2024.

Sturgill Simpson will also showcase his acclaimed new album, Passage du Desir, under his alter ego, Johnny Blue Skies.

Simpson recently performed a benefit show for Hurricane Helene and shares experiences with both Jackson and Lambert at Stagecoach and is set to perform among their 2025 lineup.

The festival will host over 35 artists across three stages, alongside curated Central Texas cuisine and unique craft vendors. Its prior performances have included artists like Zach Bryan and Wynonna Judd.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25, at 12 PM CT. To purchase tickets and view the full lineup, visit www.twostepinn.com.

Photo by Sharon Alagna