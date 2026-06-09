Underoath Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates With Atreyu & August Burns Red

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2026 - 3:45 PM

Underoath is excited to celebrate 20 years of their hit album, Define The Great Line with some of the biggest shows of their career this fall. The special anniversary tour kicks off on November 5. in St. Louis, with stops to follow in Las Vegas, Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta and other cities, before wrapping up in the band’s hometown of Tampa on December 18. For tickets and more information, click here.

For this commemorative run, Underoath recruited long-time friends August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery, bands who have been there since the beginning. They look forward to celebrating not just decades of friendship but also how far they have all come as August Burns Red, As Cities Burn and Emery prepare to release new music.

“What this album has meant to us, and so many others, over the past 20 years is hard to quantify. It gave us permission to be ourselves. It sent us around the world. It gave people the freedom to say (and scream) the things out loud they had buried deep. It will outlive us. We still play these songs on stage 20 years later and get those chills. The opportunity to devote an entire tour to presenting this album in the best way it ever has been, alongside friends we’ve had since before it was released, is going to be bucket list material for us,” said Underoath’s Chris Dudley.

Define The Great Line Tour Dates

11/5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

11/6 – Oklahoma City, MO @ The Criterion *

11/7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center*

11/9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

11/10 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

11/13 – TBA

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

11/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

11/17 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

11/21 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

11/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

11/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

11/27 – TBA

11/28 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^#

11/29 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

12/1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore ^

12/3 – Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall ^

12/4 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

12/5 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

12/6 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore ^

12/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

12/11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz ^

12/12 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues ^

12/13 – TBA

12/15 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

12/16 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center ^

12/18 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center ^

* – Indicates show with As Cities Burn

^ – Indicates Show with Emery

# – Atreyu not performing