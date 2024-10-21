Underoath Unveil Heavy New Single “Survivor’s Guilt”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 21st, 2024 - 1:34 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to Blabbermouth, Underoath has released a fiery new single titles “Survivors Guilt” along with an intense music video. The song features a signature hardcore sound and aggressive tones. It delves into deep and raw emotions and takes listeners through themes of inner struggle, survival, and how we as humans must endure hardships. Spencer Chamberlain allows us to feel his wondrous vocals which are accompanied by haunting melodies. The song takes on themes of guilt and confusion that stems from surviving when others do not. For example one of the lines in the song is “Guilt, guilt, guilt tied around your neck. Covered up so you won’t forget.”

The music video for “Survivors Guilt” matches the energy of the song perfectly. There are chaotic shots, scenes of destruction, and ominous landscapes. These shots flash between each other giving viewers a feeling of madness. The visuals heighten the feeling of darkness. This continues the intense momentum they built with “Lifeline (Drowning)” which was released ahead of their 2023 North American summer tour. While “Lifeline (Drowning)” was centered around desperation and seeking hope, “Survivors Guilt” speaks on facing the emotional aftermath of the turmoil and the guilt that follows.