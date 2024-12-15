Underoath Reunited With Original Singer Dallas Taylor During Concert in St. Petersburg

Home News Lauren Rettig December 15th, 2024 - 4:30 PM

Revolver reports that while performing at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg, Florida, metal band Underoath shocked die-hard fans by bringing out an extremely unexpected and special guest: the band’s original vocalist Dallas Taylor.

Underoath has been on their 20th anniversary tour for most of 2024 celebrating their 2004 metalcore masterpiece They’re Only Chasing Safety. However, on December 14, the band threw things back even further. Drummer/vocalist Aaron Gillespie welcomed Taylor to the stage after an extended, heartfelt introduction and, alongside Taylor, the band tore through “When the Sun Sleeps” off of their 2002 album The Changing of the Times.

As Underoath’s current frontman Spencer Chamberlain pointed out, this was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of moment. Underoath had never done this before, and it may never happen again. Watch below:

Gillespie came off of his drum set and asked how the crowd was doing before jumping into an explanation of how Underoath was founded; he adds that in 2002, he and his friends wrote a song called “When the Sun Sleeps.” Before clarifying the band had never done anything like this, Gillespie asks the crowd to “make some fucking noise tonight” before introducing “Mr. Dallas Taylor” to the stage. Chamberlain mentions how “this may be the only time this happens” before the two vocalists jump into their performance. The two vocalists’ voices blend together well, both while melodically screaming and soulfully singing. The energy from the crowd is unmatched, with several hundred phones pointed toward the stage to capture this moment.

Taylor, who now fronts Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, co-founded Underoath in 1997 and appeared on three albums: Act of Depression, Cries of the Past and The Changing of the Times before splitting in 2003. He reemerged the following year with his current band, though that group was forced into an extended hiatus after Taylor was involved in a serious ATV accident in 2016.

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster re-formed in 2022, playing shows and releasing two singles, 2022’s “Burn the Witches” and 2024’s “Thrush.”

As for Underoath, they are set to close out 2024 with two more shows at Jannus Live, and next year, they have a packed tour schedule throughout the spring and fall. The band is also expected to release a new album in 2025 via MNRK Heavy; they’ve already released a new single titled “Survivor’s Guilt” this year.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi