Interpol Announces New Album This Mirror Weighs A Ton For August 2026 Release, Shares Title Track & “See Out Loud”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2026 - 12:57 PM

Today, Interpol has announced This Mirror Weighs a Ton, which is their first album in four years and debut for Partisan. Across the record, reflection, distortion and perception become a lens through which familiar shapes are refracted into something slightly alien, as if seen through a different kind of light. The album could be the band’s most full-bodied work to date, utilizing “strings, woodwinds, layered vocal harmonies, acoustic guitar and experimental sound design” to their signature sense of atmosphere and inescapable rhythms.

According to Pitchfork.com, the band has also released the title track and “See Out Loud”. As a whole, both tracks are fantastic by how the instrumentation and vocal performances offer listeners a study in duality, with Interpol stretching the edges of their identity without losing the pulse that made them essential. “See Out Loud” features vocals from guitarist Daniel Kessler, which is his first turn on the mic since “PDA” from Turn on the Bright Lights.

“I was right next to Andrew [Wyatt] when he started doing these incredible things with the sound design, and it was just so exciting. I remember thinking, I don’t have context for what kind of music this is and these big crashes happening before Paul even had a vocal. Logic would have said maybe this is an instrumental. Then Paul just got up, went into the back room and started singing those melodies—and suddenly it was clearly not going to be,” said Kessler.

This Mirror Weighs a Ton Track List

1. This Mirror Weighs a Ton

2. See Out Loud

3. Iron City

4. Wounded Soldier

5. Wings On Fire

6. Ever the Actor

7. So Rides the Reindeer

8. Darling Thoughts

9. Wake Up

10. Enemy

11. Bird and the Serpent

12. Sudden