Interpol Announces Summer & Fall 2026 Tour Dates with Julie, DIIV, Loathe, and More

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 30th, 2026 - 2:13 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Interpol have announced an extensive North American tour set to run through summer and fall 2026. The run will see the band return to major cities across the United States and Canada for one of their biggest headlining outings in recent years. With a rotating lineup of support acts, the tour promises a varied and dynamic live experience for fans.

The trek begins at the end of July and stretches into mid October, covering a wide range of venues from outdoor amphitheaters to major urban stages. Along the way, Interpol will be joined by artists including DIIV, Loathe, Julie, Youth Lagoon and French Police on select dates.

According to BrooklynVegan, the tour is structured with different openers appearing across various legs, giving each stretch of shows its own distinct feel. Early dates on the West Coast will feature Youth Lagoon and Loathe, while Julie joins for several California performances. Later dates in the Northeast and Midwest will include DIIV, with French Police appearing on the final southern run.

The announcement comes as Interpol continue to tour behind their recent material while maintaining a strong reputation as a live act. Known for their atmospheric sound and tightly controlled performances, the band has remained a consistent draw on the road. This latest run reinforces their staying power in the indie and alternative scenes.

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