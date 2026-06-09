Bonobo Announces New Album Distance In Static For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Me And You”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2026 - 5:31 PM

Today, Bonobo, aka Simon Green, has returned with Distance In Static, which is his new album that will be out on September 11, through Ninja Tune. On the record, Green collaborates with a typically striking cast of artists, including Arooj Aftab, Joy Crookes, Nilüfer Yanya, Ichiko Aoba, Nicole Miglis (Hundred Waters) and Aanya Martin. Lyrics appear in English, Urdu and Japanese, while historic Iranian samples and guzheng recordings sit alongside Green’s own meticulously processed instrumentation, woven together across recording sessions spanning LA, Tokyo, London and beyond,

Along with the album announcement, the artist has shared his latest single, “Me and You”, which is awesome by how it is a club-driven track that has been road-tested to great effect in his recent DJ sets including two road-block pop-ups in London and Paris, with fans clamouring for an ID. Green has also revealed a brand new Bonobo Live show that is designed by Pierre Claude, who is renowned for his work with Air, Gesaffelstein, Phoenix, and Caroline Polachek.

Distance In Static Track List

1. Dawn

2. Cycles

3. Fire on the Water (feat. Arooj Aftab)

4. Drift

5. Talk to Me (feat. Nicole Miglis)￼

6. Uncasually

7. Always on Your Side (feat. Joy Crookes)

8. Youth’s Fountain (feat. Nilüfer Yanya)

9. Shokoufeh

10. Can’t You See (feat. Aanya Martin)

11. ID700

12. Me and You

13. Equinoctial (feat. Ichiko Aoba)

14. Mercury (feat. Kanako Yamamoto)