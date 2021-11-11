Bonobo Shares Dynamic New Track “Otomo”, Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott November 11th, 2021 - 8:23 AM

DJ Bonobo has released another new song called “Otomo” featuring O’Flynnoff of his forthcoming album Fragments, set to be released on January 14. The groovy song fits the Bonobo aesthetic, a song that makes heads bop but is yet calm. Check it out below.



Real name Simon Green, he discussed the new track in a press release. “‘Otomo’ began with a sample of a Bulgarian choir” Melodically it was working well but needed a dynamic shift. I asked my friend O’Flynn for input. He sent it back with a dance floor ready drum section. It’s one of my favorites from the album. I’ve been playing it all year in my dj sets, there’s already a huge response and a feeling of immediate familiarity”

O’Flynn then added “Simon messaged me last year with a track he was working on and asked for some feedback. I took a punt and asked for the stems to try some ideas on. The tune had this big choir sample and chords in – I went to work trying to contrast that choir with something much harder to try and change the context, using the choir and chords as this kind of relief to this big percussive 808 drop. Luckily Simon liked what I did and we developed the tune from there.



Fragments will include 11 additional tracks and mark his first release of new music since his collaborative album with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs called Heartbreak.

Along with the album and single release, Bonobo will also be hitting the road next year. The tour will commence in North America on February 18 in Nashville and will continue onto cities such as Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago and Portland. Its European leg will begin on April 20 in Amsterdam. Fans can purchase tickets via Bonobo’s website. See the full list of tour dates below.

Fragments Tracklist:

1. Polyghost (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)

2. Shadows (feat. Jordan Rakei)

3. Rosewood

4. Otomo (feat. O’Flynn)

5. Tides (feat. Jamila Woods)

6. Elysian

7. Closer

8. Age of Phase

9. From You (feat. Joji)

10. Counterpart

11. Sapien

12. Day by Day (feat. Kadhja Bonet)