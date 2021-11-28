Bonobo Shares Dazzling New Music Video For “Otomo”

Home News Audrey Herold November 28th, 2021 - 2:29 PM

Simon Green, known professionally as “Bonobo,” is a British musician/producer currently based out of Los Angeles. He started working professionally in the music business in 1999 in Brighton, England and has been active ever since. His music stylings are considered to be hip-hop, rap, dance, and electronic. However, contrary to his sound, his musical inspirations are mainly derived from alternative rock and world music rather than hip hop.

Bonobo’s new song “Otomo” has a nostalgic feel. It starts off with a relaxed indie lo-fi beat, but then quickly picks up. The change up is more worldly sounding, a definite dance beat, and much more intense. Bonobo seems to play around with these two sounds, switching back to that lo-fi sound, but adding accents of the latter. Throughout the song there’s a feeling reminiscent of the late 90’s/early 00’s and it’s party culture. The song also features artist O’Flynn, a young producer from London.

To accompany the song a music video was released as well. Saying that the video perfectly captures all the song’s magnificent qualities would be an understatement. The video focuses on a young man, skater, Harrison Peterkin, on rollerblades rolling around near the mountainside and along the city as well with a gorgeous sunset illuminating behind him. Various shots, come across as very creative and artistic. It was shot by director Dave Bullivant, who does a great job encompassing the song’s essence within the 3 minute video. Visually, the video resembles an A24 film, it’s sure to captivate any audience.

“Otomo” is the fourth track off of Bonobo’s album, Fragments. The album is set to be released January 14th of next year.

Photo Credit: Unknown