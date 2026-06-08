(The London) Suede Share Passionate New Single “Emotionally Unavailable”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 8th, 2026 - 12:54 PM

According to NME.com, (The London) Suede has announced an expanded reissue of last year’s Antidepressants, with the swaggering new song,” Emotionally Unavailable”. The ditty finds the band channelling their classic sound, with propulsive, glam rock energy and Brett Anderson’s impassioned, soaring vocals. “Whatever she says she wants, well it clearly isn’t true / But you love to catastrophise,” he sings, before launching into the huge chorus.

While talking about the number, Anderson has said: “It seems to me that contemporary life has a kind of powder-keg feel. A taut atmosphere, like there’s something explosive about to happen, a latent anger, a lurking darkness, a frustration that requires suppression. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world.”

On another note, the new deluxe version of the album will include the new tracks “Medication”, “Dirty Looks”, “Sharpening Knives” and “Overload”, as well as 11 demo recordings of the songs from the original album. It will be released digitally and on 3CD on July 10, through BMG and people can pre-order it here.