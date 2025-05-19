(The London) Suede Announce New Album Antidepressants For September 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Disintegrate”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2025 - 2:48 PM

Today, UK band The London Suede has returned with the announcement of Antidepressants, which is their tenth studio album set to be released on September 5, through BMG.Antidepressants finds the Platinum-selling, Mercury Prize-winning giants of British independent music charged with the energy that defines the unique power of their live shows.

“If Autofiction was our punk record, Antidepressants is our post-punk record,” says frontman Brett Anderson about the album. “It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.”

The group’s brand new single, “Disintegrate” is Antidepressants’ urgent opening statement. Released after premiering live on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6Music show, the official music video directed by Chris Turner is available to watch now. Shot in black and white, the visual pares The London Suede’s live performance to its starkest essence, glitching and distorting towards visual ruin.

Antidepressants Track List

1. Disintegrate

2. Dancing With The Europeans

3. Antidepressants

4. Sweet Kid

5. The Sound And The Summer

6. Somewhere Between An Atom And A Star

7. Broken Music For Broken People

8. Trance State

9. Criminal Ways

10. June Rain

11. Life Is Endless, Life Is A Moment