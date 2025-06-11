(The London) Suede Shares Epic New Single “Trance State”

Home News Hannah Brennan June 11th, 2025 - 7:28 PM

English rock band The London Suede have just shared their brand new single today, “Trance State.” The single is their latest preview of their upcoming album Antidepressants, to be released this fall.

The new single explores the concept of losing one’s self and what it looks like to completely fall apart. The lyrics demonstrate the angle of self discovery that comes along with being at one’s lowest and most devastating point in life. Through these hard times comes presenting yourself to the world in a raw and almost unhinged manner. It gives insights into what a true, emotional breakdown can look like.

This is the second song the band has released from Antidepressants, with their single “Disintegrate” coming out just last month. The song’s rhythm and music are quite similar, hinting at the idea that the album will all be rather relative to one another.

The music video that came out for “Disintegrate” is in black and white, as well as the cover art for the song and “Trance State.” This colorless vision seems similar to the concept of being in one’s darkest times, what their new single is all about.

The band has been creating music for quite some time now, with their first album debuting in 1993. The style of their music has evolved, but the deeper messages within their lyrics clearly remain an important part of their songs.

Their last album Autofiction, released in 2022, was the band’s highest=-charting record in over two decades and was #2 in the UK Album Chart.

“Trance State” is available to listen to now.