(The London) Suede Share Powerful New Single “15 Again”, New Album Autofiction Out September 16

English rock band Suede, also known as The London Suede, announced their new album Autofiction back in May. The record is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via BMG but in the mean time, they have released a new single entitled “15 Again.”

The band has described “15 Again” as evoking the feeling of “falling in love with life for the first time.” The song is powerful and serves as a tribute to classic Suede. Fans and critics alike are sure to appreciate their authentic sound that simultaneously exudes nostalgia while ushering in a new era.

’15 Again’, premiered by @steve_lamacq on @BBC6Music, is out now for your listening pleasure. This is the second single from Suede’s upcoming record AUTOFICTION. Listen and pre-order at https://t.co/cegJ0stYVH. -SuedeHQ pic.twitter.com/2eGJc623Nw — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) August 3, 2022

The song is the second single to released from the album following “She Still Leads Me On.” Autofiction marks their first full length album in four years as well as their first in six years to be produced by longtime collaborator Ed Buller.

Bass player Mat Osman commented on the album’s production, offering, “When we were rehearsing and writing this record it was this sheer, physical rush. That thing where you’re hanging on for dear life.” Lead vocalist Brett Anderson added, “Autofiction has a natural freshness, it’s where we want to be.”

Autofiction Tracklist

1. She Still Leads Me On

2. Personality Disorder

3. 15 Again

4. The Only Way I Can Love You

5. That Boy on the Stage

6. Drive Myself Home

7. Black Ice

8. Shadow Self

9. It’s Always the Quiet Ones

10. What am I Without You

11. Turn off Your Brain and Yell