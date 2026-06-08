Shaboozey Shares New Single & Video “Cowgirl”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 8th, 2026 - 6:24 PM

Today, Shaboozey has shared his new infectious single “Cowgirl.” Following the April release of early album track, “Born To Die,” the ditty is the latest preview into his highly anticipated forthcoming concept album The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales. The expansive narrative-driven record promises to push Shaboozey’s trail-blazing, genre-colliding style even further. The accompanying Western-inspired video stars Ciara Miller (Summer House) and launches another chapter of Cherie Lee’s story to life.

“Cowgirl” is one of the compositions that predates many songs Shaboozey fans have already known and loved for years and now debuts here as the album’s latest single. Driven by a catchy hook and infectious energy, “Cowgirl” showcases another side of Shaboozey’s songwriting, while channeling the larger-than-life spirit that has defined many of his biggest hits. It also launches another chapter of The Outlaw Cherie Lee which will culminate in the album’s release on July 31st.

The album is a cinematic outlaw revenge story with a tragic love at its center. After watching her sheriff father murdered by the Bootcut Boys, Cherie Lee abandons the badge and hunts the gang down one by one. In the middle of her vengeance, she unexpectedly falls for one of the outlaws. He believes loving her can redeem him; she hopes loving him can quiet her darkness. They’re both wrong. In the final act, Cherie chooses blood over love, killing the man who loves her most and fully becoming what she set out to destroy. An ambitious display of everything Shaboozey is as an artist and a storyteller.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock