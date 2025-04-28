Shaboozey Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Michelle Grisales April 28th, 2025 - 8:10 PM

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

Fresh off the release of his expanded album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition, Shaboozey has announced his first U.S. headline tour, The Great American Roadshow Tour. Produced by Live Nation and backed by Coors Light and Jack Daniels, the tour launches September 22nd in Indianapolis and travels through Detroit, Nashville, Houston, Fort Worth and more.

The announcement follows a massive year for the artist, who recently performed during both weekends of Coachella and made history with his platinum smash “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” His song topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs chart. The single also shattered airplay records, hitting #1 on Radio Songs, Country Airplay, Pop Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay.

The Great American Roadshow Tour Dates

9/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/27 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

9/29 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle*

10/1 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

10/2 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

10/5 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/9 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas*

10/12 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

10/16 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando