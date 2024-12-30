Shaboozey Celebrates Achieving One Billion Streams On Spotify

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2024 - 3:29 PM

According to nme.com, Shaboozey has become the latest musician to join Spotify‘s Billions Club with his track “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” The singer and producer went on his Instagram account to share the accolade with a photo of himself in a white outfit and white fur hat, which is similar to the outfit he wore while performing alongside Beyoncé during her Christmas day halftime show on his Instagram stories.

“A billion streams + Beyoncé bowl on the same day. It’s a Christmas miracle,” said Shaboozey on his post. He also shared a photo of the billions club photo from Spotify with a caption that read: “Best Christmas gift ever @spotify”.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is currently tied with Gabby Barrett’s hit “I Hope,” which topped the chart back in 2020 for the longest Number One on the US Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart of this decade, with a total of 27 weeks on the top of the chart. Shaboozey’s tune has been streamed 17.5 million times with 63.8 million airplay audience impressions since May.

Back in November, the track was tied with Lil Nas X‘s ‘Old Town Road’ for most weeks at the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after spending a total of 19 weeks at Number One.