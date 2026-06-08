Paris Jackson Announces Summer 2026 North American ‘Zombies’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 8th, 2026 - 1:25 PM

Today, Paris Jackson has announced the Zombies Tour, which is her first-ever headlining tour that will be bringing her raw and emotionally charged live show to intimate venues across North America this summer. The run follows the recent announcement that the artist will be joining The Pretty Reckless as support on select dates throughout the season, marking a milestone moment in Jackson’s rapidly evolving musical journey. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fresh off a standout performance at BottleRock Napa Valley earlier this spring, the Jackson will be hitting the road with a growing catalog of fan favorites and a new chapter of music on the horizon. The upcoming tour follows the singer‘s latest single, “teenage drama,” which showcases Jackson at her most fearless and self-assured, pairing sharp-edged alternative rock production with unfiltered lyricism that explores growing pains, self-discovery and the lingering echoes of youth.

Jackson first introduced audiences to her celestial yet edgy sound with her 2020 debut album, wilted, the critically acclaimed project was instantly praised for its amplified alternative-folk textures and melancholic-fused confessional songwriting. Created in collaboration with Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra, the record captured number one on the iTunes U.S. Alternative Albums Chart upon release.

Zombies Tour Dates

7/20 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

7/24 – Houston, TX – Bad Astronaut

8/1 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

8/4 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s – The Starlet Room

8/5 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

8/9 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club – Basement

8/13 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

9/1 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

9/11 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

9/25 – New York, NY – Night Club 101