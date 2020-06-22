Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Has a New Band The Soundflowers and a Show About Their Launch Called Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn

Home News Aaron Grech June 22nd, 2020 - 7:42 PM

Paris Jackson spent most of her early life guarded from the intense spotlight surrounding her famous father Michael Jackson, however since reaching adulthood, the 22-year old has dabbled in acting and modeling around the entertainment world. Jackson is now venturing into her own music career with a new band called The Soundflowers, whose beginnings are set to be documented in the upcoming Facebook Watch program Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. A trailer for the upcoming series can be found below, while the group’s debut EP will be released tomorrow, June 23. Fans can pre-add the project on various streaming platforms here.

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, is set to premiere on the platform at 6 a.m. ET, and will air every following Tuesday during the same time frame. This program is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, helmed by the titular Jenkins who has worked on successful non-scripted celebrity series such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs, I Am Cait and Total Divas. According to the company’s website, both Netflix and Facebook Watch are credited as clients.

This program will be executive produced by Jenkins, Ross Weintraub, Ailee O’Neill and Esther Frank. and is made in partnership with the Los Angeles-based creative group 3BMG. This series is set to explore the group’s music, alongside Jackson’s own personal life including her spirituality, sexuality and family life.

Jackson appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone in 2017, which was followed by her debut television appearance as a guest-star on Fox’s Star a couple of month’s later. Her debut film appearance in Gringo happened the following year.