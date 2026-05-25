Paris Jackson Shares Anthemic New Single “Teenage Drama”

Home News Guillaume Oded May 25th, 2026 - 8:18 PM

Paris Jackson has released her new single “Teenage Drama,” an alternative-rock track that turns youthful anxiety into a loud frustration. The sound of the music gives the song a restless energy, matching the frustration in Jackson’s lyrics. Instead of treating “teenage drama” as something shallow, Jackson uses the phrase to describe the pain, confusion and pressure of growing up in a world that feels numb and artificial with wasted grownup in suits, business people or industry figures who pretend to be creative, but actually care more about popularity, money, numbers, streams and ratings, so it also critics the adult world responsible for its creations.

Lyrically, the track takes aim at generational anxiety and conformity. In the first verse, Jackson sings about “fighting through the zombie nation” and “fighting through our desperation,” creating an image of young people trying to survive in a society that feels emotionally dead. The chorus softens the track’s anger with a more intimate message, as Jackson reassures someone trapped in their own mind by repeating, “I’m right here.”A comfort to the anxiety ridden world of youths.

The song also criticizes the entertainment industry. By the bridge, the song becomes even more direct, calling out “well trained robots” and a world where free thought and art are replaced by money and roadblocks.

The accompanying official lyric video keeps the focus on the song’s message rather than a full narrative, letting the words drive the visual experience. As the lyrics appear, the video highlights the track’s themes of frustration, emotional pressure and resistance, with a reddish image which may be symbolizing the mood of the youthful world.

Jackson is known for this genre of music of coping with life, the new single “Zombies In Love” which is a personal, emotional folk-rock song about a past relationship, drug use and the pain she experienced before getting sober.