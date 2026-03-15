Paris Jackson Shares New Single “Zombies In”

Home News Aani Nagaiah March 15th, 2026 - 10:17 PM

[FEATURED IMAGE: Press photo of Paris Jackson — Photo credit: Baylee Barton] Category: News Tags: Paris Jackson, Linda Perry

Paris Jackson is back with new music, and she is not pulling any punches about where it comes from.

The new single “Zombies In Love,” out now via Republic Records, was co-written and produced by Linda Perry. Jackson told ET the song is about “getting high with the love of my life a long time ago, before I got sober,” and the writing reflects that. The lyrics are plain and bruised. “So much pain and hate to fight through / a hopeless cause and tune to sway to / dreams of all the things we’d be / but the common goal is so deadly.”

The track sits in the folk rock world Jackson has been building since her 2020 debut but carries more cinematic weight than anything she has released before. Slow burning rock rhythms hold the song together while her vocals do the quieter work, moving through restrained intensity and straight into something closer to a confession. Perry’s production gives it room to breathe.

The music video, co-directed by Jackson and Fidel Ruiz-Healy, puts a surreal face on those themes. A robot wanders the sidewalks of Los Angeles, lonely and forlorn, while Jackson sits against the metal gate of a closed storefront strumming her guitar, a black dog at her side. Children appear at home, one zoned out on an iPad and another sealed inside a VR headset, oblivious to everything around them. The visual uses the bond between Jackson and the wandering robot as a metaphor for trying to stay human in a world built to keep people numb.

Jackson first teased the song with a stripped back Valentine’s Day performance posted to social media before the full single arrived on March 13.

“Zombies In Love” is the first preview of an upcoming project due later this year, built around a close collaboration with Perry. Jackson’s 2020 debut Wilted, made with Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra, debuted at number one on the iTunes US Alternative Albums Chart and earned praise from NPR, Rolling Stone, Associated Press and more. She followed it with The Lost EP in 2022 and a string of singles before touring with Queens of the Stone Age, Incubus, Silversun Pickups and The Revivalists. She returns to BottleRock Napa Valley this May.

mxdwn previously covered Jackson when she joined The Struts for their “Low Key In Love” video and when she toured with Incubus as a special guest at the Hollywood Bowl.

Watch the video for “Zombies In Love” below.