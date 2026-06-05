Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall 2026 Arena Tour Dates With Alex G

Home News Steven Taylor June 5th, 2026 - 3:58 PM

Singer-songwriter and Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers announced The Lost Tour today, her latest tour series. The tour announcement features shows set for Fall and Winter 2026, following a surprise live show last month in Roswell, New Mexico where she performed never-before-heard music and a pop-up show yesterday at Madison Square Garden. The North American leg of the tour will be supported by Alex G, with the later shows in the UK featuring Isaac Wood.

The announcement comes in line with Bridgers’ comeback to the music world, following some of her first live shows since opening for three Taylor Swift at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium in 2023. The new song as well as merch from the Roswell show have led fans to speculate that a new album is in the works, likely to come in line with these newly announced tour dates. The Lost Tour is set to kick off with a performance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on September 15th, with more shows following in September and October, set across the United States alongside two in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada. The North American leg will run until October 31st, with two hometown shows at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles closing this part of the tour. The following shows in November and December will see Bridgers across the UK, Ireland and Europe. Presale will be split across June 9th and 10th, with fans being given until the 7th to register for presale and general sales opening on Friday, June 12th at 10am local.

The Lost Tour North American Dates

09.15.26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09.17.26 — St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

09.19.26 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09.22.26 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

09.25.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09.26.26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09.28.26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

09.29.26 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

October:10.01.26 — Toronto, ON @Scotiabank Arena

10.03.26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10.06.26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10.09.26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10.10.26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10.13.26 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10.16.26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10.17.26 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10.19.26 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10.21.26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10.23.26 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10.24.26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10.27.26 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10.30.26 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome