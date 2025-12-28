Alex G Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Anthony Salvato December 28th, 2025 - 11:08 PM

As singer-songwriter Alex G continues to heat up and make waves throughout the 2020s he announced a new tour for the upcoming year. Alex G who debuted back in 2010 with his album Race resurfaced in 2020 as his catalog began to go viral on TikTok. The circulation of his music through the app has helped him make his way into the limelight, where he has made the most of his moment.

He returned in the 2020s with three new studio albums including a movie soundtrack for the film I Saw the TV Glow. Alex G’s most recent album was released earlier this year and will serve as the basis for his next tour. The 2025 project Headlights has seen quite the tour surrounding it with Alex G making some stops along the way at a handful of late night shows and big time festivals such as Coachella and New Zealand’s Laneway Festival.

He will look to match and surpass his prior success on this next tour that will kick off at the Laneway Festival once more in February. Alex G is set to perform three nights at the festival before heading to the Sydney Opera house in mid February. He will make a few more stops in Melbourne before heading back to the Laneway festival to close out the Australian leg of the tour. From there, Alex G will head to Asia for two quick stops in Japan before heading back stateside for some stops in California, Oregon, and Washington. He will head east and south through Idaho and Utah before capping off the four month tour at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.

Feb 5 – Laneway Festival – Auckland, New Zealand

Feb 7 – Laneway Festival – Gold Coast, Australia

Feb 8 – Laneway Festival – Sydney, Australia

Feb 9 – Sydney Opera House – Sydney, Australia

Feb 11 – Palais Theatre – Melbourne, Australia

Feb 13 – Laneway Festival – Melbourne, Australia

Feb 14 – Laneway Festival – Adelaide, Australia

Feb 15 – Laneway Festival – Perth, Australia

Feb 19 – EX THEATER – Tokyo, Japan

Feb 20 – UMEDA CLUB QUATTRO – Osaka, Japan

Apr 11 – Coachella Music and Arts Festival – Indio, CA

Apr 14 – Auditorio BB – Mexico City, Mexico

Apr 18 – Coachella Music and Arts Festival – Indio, CA

May 7 – Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA

May 8 – San Jose Civic – San Jose, CA

May 10 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

May 11 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

May 13 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

May 14 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

May 15 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID

May 16 – Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

May 18 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

photo credit: Raymond Flotat