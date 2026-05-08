Phoebe Bridgers Teases Comeback with Her First Solo Show in Three Years

Home News Akeem Ivory May 8th, 2026 - 10:00 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

A new Phoebe Bridgers era is almost upon us, playing her first show in 3 years on Friday (5/8) at the Liberty in Roswell, New Mexico. Social media was abuzz over the validity of the event after seeing posters up about it. However, the venue and promoters confirmed this event is happening and is real.

Flyers advertising the concert appeared around Roswell on Thursday. Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon local time at the venue’s box office. According to the poster, show organizers aren’t allowing cellphones, smart watches, smart glasses, cameras or recording devices. However, Yondr pouches will be provided to attendees.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS SHOW IN THE MIDDLE OF NOWHERE TOMORROW WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/MYkGa7fBe5 — mig online #U 🎧 (@migisonline) May 7, 2026