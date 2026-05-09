Phoebe Bridgers Live Debuts New Music At Pop Up Solo Show In New Mexico, Teases Upcoming Album

Home News Aryn Honaker May 9th, 2026 - 11:57 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Phoebe Bridgers dropped multiple teasers for a potential upcoming project at her show last night at The Liberty venue in Roswell, New Mexico. It was her first solo show since she opened for Taylor Swift for three shows at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium in May of 2023. In addition to playing hits from her two solo studio albums, Stranger in the Alps (released in 2017) and Punisher (released in 2020), she debuted three brand new songs that have reportedly been described by show attendees as “very sad folk” with harmonica instrumentations, as reported in NME.

the current cards we’ve seen people receive from the show! pic.twitter.com/sZmyHAjVdo — phoebe daily (@sourcebridgers) May 9, 2026

Fans in attendance also received exclusive cards, which, when combined, appears to hint at the artwork for a potential next release. The show also had an otherworldly theme with images of UFOs and aliens. New merch sold at the show that features lyrics such as “Now I can’t see any stars in the sky/When a dream comes true, a fantasy dies” aligns with this possible theme. Bridgers also reportedly said that she viewed this New Mexico show as a test for what’s to come.

🎙️Merch from tonights show includes new lyrics! ”Now I can’t see any stars in the sky

When a dream comes true, a fantasy dies” ”But we’re gonna be alright, me and you” https://t.co/92tzjyHeQ8 — phoebe daily (@sourcebridgers) May 9, 2026

​The singer-songwriter is playing another show tonight (May 9) in Lubbock, Texas.

Besides lots of new things to come musically, Bridgers has been rumored to make an appearance in an upcoming A24 film starring Robert Pattinson called “Primetime,” which is set to come out sometime in September of this year.