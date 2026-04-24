Muse Share Raw New Single “Cryogen”

Home News Steven Taylor April 24th, 2026 - 3:26 PM

English rock icons Muse have continued to build up the hype for their upcoming tenth album, The Wow! Signal, and today they’ve given another taste of the coming release. The second single off their new album, “Cryogen,” was officially released today. The track had its live debut earlier this month alongside the album’s lead single “Be With You,” as NME reports. The track can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The song comes in with aggression and energy, featuring a muted guitar riff and banging drums opening the track. The vocals come in soon after, drowned in different effects like compression and echoes that vary as the song goes on. The whole track features a gothic, spacey rock vibe that commenters on YouTube favorably compare to some of the band’s earlier works like “Plug In Baby” and their releases on Origin of Symmetry. The middle features a dramatic breakdown into moody buildup back to the song’s chorus. The lyrics speak of coldness in the literal sense and the emotional sense, with lines like “Cryogen, I can never cry again; Cryogen, I’m freezing over.” The song closes out with an intense guitar solo – along with a short duet with the bass – that bring the song to an intense close.

The track was written and produced by the band alongside Dan Lancaster of Bring Me The Horizon and Blink-182 fame (as well as frequent live performer with Muse) and Aleks von Korff. “Cryogen” is the second single released of The Wow! Signal‘s June 26th release date, following the lead single “Be With You.”