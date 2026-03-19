Muse Announce New Album The Wow Signal For June 2026 Release, Share New Single “Be With You”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 19th, 2026 - 1:58 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, rock band Muse has announced that their new album, The Wow! Signal will be released on June 26, through Warner Records. The album takes its name from one of the most compelling interstellar mysteries of the last century: a powerful 72-second radio burst detected in 1977 originating from the constellation Sagittarius with a bandwidth and intensity that suggested a possible extraterrestrial source. The astronomer who discovered the anomaly famously circled the now-iconic sequence “6EQUJ5” and wrote “WOW!” on the printout beside it and giving the signal its name and cementing its place in scientific and pop-culture lore.

In typical over-the-top fashion, Muse announced the album by sending a specially-designed video tablet 33km up into the atmosphere to premiere the video for the album’s first single, “To Be With You.” As a whole, the tune is great because the band’s love for music can be felt through the sizzling guitar playing and a dynamic vocal performance. As for the music video, each far out scene gives viewers a glimpse of Muse performing the ditty, while traveling in space.

The Wow! Signal Track List

The Dark Forest Nightshift Superstar Shimmering Scars Cryogen Be With You Hexagons The Sickness In You & I Unravelling Hush Space Debris