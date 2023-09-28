Lorna Shore Unveils Intense New Music Video For “Welcome Back O’Sleeping Dreamer”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 28th, 2023 - 2:16 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to blabbermouth.net, metal band Lorna Shore have shared a new video for “Welcome Back, O’ Sleeping Dreamer,” which is the opening track from 2022’s Pain Remains album.

Directed/edited by Eric Richter and produced by Paul Henon, the music video features instrumentation filling the air with face smacking sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with dominate vocal tones. Each scene in the video gives audiences how dark and evil Lorna Shore‘s musical world truly is.

In the following statement the band’s drummer Austin Archey told Cleveland Scene that he and his bandmates were aware of Ramos’s skills because A Wake In Providence had played some shows with Lorna Shore.

“We just knew he was this dude who looks super young. But when we lost our old vocalist, I reached out to him. I didn’t know if he’d be interested. He was all in. Seven years into a career, it’s hard to find someone with that dedication. He was very prepared. I think he prepared his whole life for this. His first long tour with us was a two-week stretch. He hadn’t done anything like that. It was remarkable to see him step up from the ashes and become bigger than all of us.”