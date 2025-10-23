The Devil Wears Prada Shares Stunning New Video For “Everybody Knows”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 23rd, 2025 - 3:10 PM

The Devil Wears Prada are inching closer to the release of their ninth album, Flowers, which will be released on November 14 through Solid State Records and today, the band has shared the video for “Everybody Knows,” which boasts a hook that will embed itself into your brain. The accompanying visual is performance footage but with a stunning aesthetic twist.

While talking about the ditty, The Devil Wears Prada says: “Everybody Knows’ is about feeling out of place- when your anxiety takes over and you can’t hide it anymore. It’s that moment when you realize everyone can see you’re not holding it together, but you don’t know how to escape it.” Flowers marks the start of an incredibly epic cycle and phase for the band. The global touring scheduling finds The Devil Wears Prada playing some of the biggest shows of their career.

They recently wrapped the Summer of Loud tour, which packed amphitheaters through the summer, as well as arenas in Australia. Additionally, the single “For You” is the band’s first-ever track to chart on both the Mediabase and Billboard Active Rock charts. TDWP are continuing to hit new milestones two decades into their career, proving their vitality as a career band.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi