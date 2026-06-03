Mannequin Pussy On Politics In Music: “We Are Not Here To Mindlessly Entertain You Or To Be Blank Pieces Of Vagueness Who Stand For Nothing”

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 3rd, 2026 - 12:32 PM

Mannequin Pussy made a bold political statement on stage recently. The video shows Marisa “Missy” Dabice, vocalist and guitarist of the band, speaking about politics and the role of artists in society. Speaking to the audience Dabice says, “Art is political” and stating, “You know what makes this country great? It’s the working class people.”

The two minute video can be watched here. Missy continues highlighting several groups she believes contributes to the country,“It is immigrants who make this country great. And it’s trans people who make this country great. Women and queer people. It is the black people that built this country…”

Dance ends the speech encouraging people to “wake up.” Mannequin Pussy often addresses topics of LGBTQ+ empowerment, inequality, and social justice. Beyond their music, the band uses funds from their merch to support people in the United States that have been affected by ICE.

While the band is known for its punk and alternative sound, members have frequently used instagram, live performances, and lyrics to discuss issues they consider important. Their recent comments on stage continue a pattern of connecting music with conversations about identity, community, and current events.

Mannequin Pussy has been open about their political views during a period of political tension, and it has not affected their popularity. The band was active in 2025, being a part of the Governor’s Ball line-up, Dog Day Fest lineup and Project Pabst.

And the band is not stopping their motion, touring with Florence and the Machine in May 2026. Continuing their performances and public appearances, you can find more information here.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria