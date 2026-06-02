Icona Pop Share Exhilarating New Music Video For “Butterfly Feelings”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2026 - 2:32 PM

Today,the multi-platinum and award-winning duo Icona Pop has unveiled the official music video for their euphoric new single, “Butterfly Feelings.” Directed by Viktor Naumovski and filmed in Macedonia, the visual brings the song’s central themes of transformation, vulnerability and emotional freedom to life. Throughout the video, Icona Pop emerge from a symbolic cocoon, shedding old layers and revealing butterfly wings as they embrace the exhilarating rush of new love. Surrounded by dancers adorned with butterfly wings, the video unfolds as a celebration of self-expression, liberation and surrendering to the feelings you can no longer deny.

While speaking about the track, Icona Pop says: ‘Butterfly Feelings’ is a little song about falling stupidly in love. We were thinking of all the times when we had that feeling. You try to deny it in the beginning, but you can’t stop thinking about this person. The “Butterfly Feelings” video continues the visual world surrounding Ritual, following the release of “Dance To This” and the album’s powerful title track .“Ritual” featuring Daya, alongside an official music video directed by Gustav Stegfors. Across the album campaign, Icona Pop explore themes of survival, movement, reinvention and self-reclamation by turning personal growth into something vibrant, communal and celebratory.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna