Icona Pop Shares Melodic New Single “Butterfly Feelings”

Home News Steven Taylor May 22nd, 2026 - 5:01 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Swedish synthpop duo Icona Pop shared a new single today ahead of their upcoming fourth studio album. Titled “Butterfly Feelings,” the euphoric new single is the latest taste of the upcoming album Ritual, set for release later this August. The track can be found on the duo’s YouTube channel.

The short yet catchy track, co-written by the duo, is based around the “dizzy emotional rush” of love that comes hard and fast; described as a mix of synths, bittersweet pop melodies and a snappy club beat. The track expresses the emotions, excitement and uncertain energy of newfound love. “‘Butterfly Feelings’ is a little song about falling stupidly in love,” said Icona Pop in a press release. “We were thinking of all the times when we had that feeling. You try to deny it in the beginning, but you can’t stop thinking about this person.” The track is another from the upcoming Ritual that is set to focus on a more grounded and vulnerable side from the pair. “Healing requires you to slow down and reflect, but you can’t work on yourself 24/7 forever. Eventually, you have to get back out into the world and see what happens,” the pair said on the new album. “For us, the dance floor has always been a place where we find ourselves and each other again. It’s where we can disappear into the music and let go of everything else.”

Ritual is set for release on August 14th. “Butterfly Feelings” is the third single after previous releases “Dance to This” and “Ritual.”