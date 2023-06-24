Icona Pop Releases New Single “Where Do We Go From Here” From Upcoming Album ‘Club Romantech’

Home News Simon Li June 24th, 2023 - 3:57 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The Swedish duo Icona Pop has just released their new single “Where Do We Go From Here” from their upcoming second album Club Romantech.

The song features a lighthearted and harmonious vocal side by side with drum beats typical to electric deep house genre, with an added splash of mesmerizing ascending electric rhythm in the second and third drops. It is just like what the duo says about their music, that they want the audience to laugh and cry with their music, with the first drop being so easy for audiences to effortlessly move along, and the second and thrid adding more emotional touches to the song. The song is from their sophomore album, Club Romantech, which is set to be released on September the first. Below is the official music video for “Where Do We Go From Here.”



Commenting on this new release, Icona Pop’s Caroline Hjelt says that the song is proof “we can release a pop tune or a super hard dance song, and that’s who we are,” with their latest album being “a vision we wanted to share with our fans,” “inviting them into our world.”

Due to the pandemic and global lockdown, the duo had to sell their place in Los Angeles, cancel their performances, and return to Stockholm. It was exciting for the two to finally get back to their studio room and produce music. “We got back to what we love,” Icona Pop’s Aino Jawo sys, “It was the quietest period we’ve experienced in ten-plus years, so it’s crazy we made such danceable music. We felt the need to do something more up-tempo.”

