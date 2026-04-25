Icona Pop Announce New Album Ritual For August 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Dance To This”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 25th, 2026 - 4:27 PM

The duo Icona Pop dropped a new single, “Dance To This,” and an accompanying music video this past Friday. The song comes alongside the announcement of their new album, Ritual, set for release on August 14 via Ultra Records/iconic Sound Recording.

“Dance To This” is a blend of a thumping beat, whispery vocals and a catchy hook. It seems to embody the feeling of letting loose and letting the music and the night transport you elsewhere, with lines like “Kinda wanna take a trip/Kinda wanna dance to this” and “No, I’m never gonna leave these city lights/This is the place that makes me feel alive.”

The music video, directed by Gustav Stegfurs, features a woman walking down a dark, desolate road. She slowly changes from a suit and tie to a bikini and starts dancing with chains.

“The production definitely reminds me of old Icona Pop. We could perform it live, but we could also put it in a DJ set,” member Aino Jawo said of the track. Caroline Hejat went on to add, “It’s one of those nights when you’re finding yourself by going out… it’s the moment you see yourself dancing and connected to your essence.”

This song joins their previously released title track, “Ritual,” as a sneak peek into how their fourth studio album will sound. The project was reportedly written during a time of change for the duo and was shaped by themes ranging from friendship to motherhood to heartbreak, according to a press release. It’ll also highlight the dance floor as a rejuvenating place of transformation and healing.

“Healing requires you to slow down and reflect, but you can’t work on yourself 24/7 forever,” Icona Pop said of the upcoming album. “Eventually, you have to get back out into the world and see what happens. You might mess up—but that could be exactly what you need. For us, the dance floor has always been a place where we find ourselves and each other again. It’s where we can disappear into the music and let go of everything else.”