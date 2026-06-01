The Violent Femmes Announce Mini-Residency Celebrating 45-Year Anniversary In Los Angeles For July 2026

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2026 - 6:19 PM

Forty-five years after busking on the streets of Milwaukee and redefining folk-punk forever, Violent Femmes have announced four nights of shows at The Bellwether in Los Angeles on July 28 – 30. Tickets are on sale here. On July 28 and 29, the band will play their debut self-titled album and follow-up Hallowed Ground in full. On July 30 and 31, they will perform core tracks from The Blind Leading The Naked with album producer Jerry Harrison (of the Talking Heads) joining as a special guest, along with greatest hits and fan favorites on all four nights.

Based on undeniable tracks like “Blister in the Sun” and “Add It Up,” the Femmes have built one of the most unpredictable and enduring careers in alternative music, which is part punk sermon, part folk jam and all attitude. These special 45th anniversary shows will bring that singular energy as they rip through their greatest hits, deep cuts and fan favorites, all with the unfiltered, acoustic bite that made them legends.

Violent Femmes Tour Dates

7/28 – 30 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz