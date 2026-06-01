Jennifer Finch Will Miss L7’s 2026 Summer Concerts Due to “Recent Health Concern”

Home News Beka Welsh June 1st, 2026 - 8:04 PM

L7 performing at the Granada Theater in Dallas on July 14th 216

According to Blabbermouth, L7 bassist Jennifer Finch will not be joining the band for their summer shows because of undisclosed health concerns. Finch was one of the original members of the rock group, founded in 1985. L7 went on hiatus in 2001, which was thought to be indefinite, but the band returned in 2015 for a reunion tour, followed by the 2026 documentary L7: Pretend We’re Dead. The band also returned with new music in 2019 with the album Scatter The Rats, and again with their most recent album, Wargasm: The Slash Years 1992-1997, in 2021. The band has found massive chart-topping success and a dedicated fanbase, sustaining listeners throughout the past four decades since they began, even through their extensive hiatus.

L7 recently announced that they will be performing their final world tour, The Last Hurrah Tour, kicking off this fall. The band is also set to perform a variety of shows this summer, leading up to the tour, but announced yesterday that Finch would not be joining them in a social media statement.

“Due to a recent health concern requiring extended treatment, Jennifer Finch will be unable to perform with L7 at our upcoming summer shows,” they said. The nature of Finch’s health concerns was intentionally omitted from the statement, and the band urged fans to respect her confidentiality in the matter.“We send Jennifer our love and support and ask that everyone respect her privacy.”

Former touring bassist for LIMP BIZKIT, Tsuzumi Okai, will temporarily fill Finch’s spot.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi