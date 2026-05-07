L7 Announces Fall 2026 ‘The Last Hurrah’ North American Tour Dates With Amyl And The Sniffers

Today, L7 has announced The Last Hurrah Tour, which details the first leg of their final world tour that will kick off in the US on October 9. The legendary feminist rockers have commanded fans to their feet and their ballot box for four decades with an effortless blend of punk ethos, heavy grunge, melody, socio-political anthems and humor. For tickets and more information, click here.
The group is thrilled to connect with fans globally one last time and the exciting run will include stops in NYC, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Seattle and other cities, before wrapping up with a hometown celebration in Los Angeles. Fans around the world should stay tuned for more dates to be announced in the coming months. “When L7 decided to release a documentary in 2015, we thought maybe we would take one last victory lap around the sun by playing some shows. Instead, that lap turned into eleven more years of touring, sweat, new music, and reconnecting with the fans who made this all possible in the first place,” said Donita Sparks.
The Last Hurrah Tour Dates
10/9 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studio
10/12 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
10/13 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
10/16 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall
10/17 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade
10/19 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
10/21 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
10/24 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center
10/26 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
10/27 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron
10/31 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/1 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
11/3 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
11/4 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway
11/6 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
11/7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
11/10 – Seattle WA – The Showbox
11/11 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
11/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi