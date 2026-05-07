L7 Announces Fall 2026 ‘The Last Hurrah’ North American Tour Dates With Amyl And The Sniffers

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2026 - 3:21 PM

Today, L7 has announced The Last Hurrah Tour, which details the first leg of their final world tour that will kick off in the US on October 9. The legendary feminist rockers have commanded fans to their feet and their ballot box for four decades with an effortless blend of punk ethos, heavy grunge, melody, socio-political anthems and humor. For tickets and more information, click here.

The group is thrilled to connect with fans globally one last time and the exciting run will include stops in NYC, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Seattle and other cities, before wrapping up with a hometown celebration in Los Angeles. Fans around the world should stay tuned for more dates to be announced in the coming months. “When L7 decided to release a documentary in 2015, we thought maybe we would take one last victory lap around the sun by playing some shows. Instead, that lap turned into eleven more years of touring, sweat, new music, and reconnecting with the fans who made this all possible in the first place,” said Donita Sparks.

The Last Hurrah Tour Dates

10/9 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studio

10/12 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

10/13 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

10/16 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

10/17 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade

10/19 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

10/21 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

10/24 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center

10/26 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

10/27 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron

10/31 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

11/1 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

11/3 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

11/4 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse on Broadway

11/6 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

11/7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

11/10 – Seattle WA – The Showbox

11/11 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

11/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi