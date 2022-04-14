L7 Announce Fall ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ 30th Anniversary 2022 Tour Dates And Vinyl Reissue

Home News Tara Mobasher April 14th, 2022 - 8:46 PM

L7 performing at the Granada Theater in Dallas on July 14th 216

Los Angeles-based rock band L7 has announced a Bricks Are Heavy reissue in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary. It will be released September 30 via Licorice Pizza Records.

The upcoming special edition of the group’s third album will feature a remastering of all 11 tracks, alongside a limited edition reissue with gold and black vinyl.

“After all these years, we began thinking it is strange that we have never received a proper accounting of actual sales to date for this record,” vocalist Donita Sparks stated. “We were so close to Certified Gold 30 years ago, surely we have crossed the line by now.”

Additionally, L7 announced a North American tour in support of the 30th anniversary of one of their most successful albums. It will begin October 3 in Nashville, and conclude October 28 in Los Angeles. They will travel through New York, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and other cities along the way.

Bricks Are Heavy 2022 Tour Dates

10/3: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/4: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

10/6: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/7: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/9: Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/10: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/12: Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/13: Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/14: Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/15: Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/17: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/19: Denver, CO @ Summit

10/22: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/23: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/24: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/27: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

10/28: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi