L7 Announce Fall ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ 30th Anniversary 2022 Tour Dates And Vinyl Reissue

Los Angeles-based rock band L7 has announced a Bricks Are Heavy reissue in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary. It will be released September 30 via Licorice Pizza Records.
The upcoming special edition of the group’s third album will feature a remastering of all 11 tracks, alongside a limited edition reissue with gold and black vinyl.
“After all these years, we began thinking it is strange that we have never received a proper accounting of actual sales to date for this record,” vocalist Donita Sparks stated. “We were so close to Certified Gold 30 years ago, surely we have crossed the line by now.”
Additionally, L7 announced a North American tour in support of the 30th anniversary of one of their most successful albums. It will begin October 3 in Nashville, and conclude October 28 in Los Angeles. They will travel through New York, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and other cities along the way.
Bricks Are Heavy 2022 Tour Dates
10/3: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/4: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)
10/6: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/7: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/9: Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/10: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/12: Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/13: Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/14: Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/15: Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/17: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/19: Denver, CO @ Summit
10/22: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
10/23: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/24: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/27: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
10/28: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi