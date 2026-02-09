Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland Urges Trump Supporters to Unfollow Him “Fuck Trump. Fuck ICE.”

Home News Emily Lopez February 9th, 2026 - 10:15 PM

Wes Borland, Limp Bizkit‘s guitarist, has been a hot topic on social media following his Instagram stories post. Last week, Borland wrote, “If any of my followers voted or support Trump or are still friends with anyone who supports the Trump administration you’re out. F*ck You. Never contact me again.” Given the current state of the country and how divided people have been regarding the current administration, it is no surprise that Borland received backlash for his statement. Even so, Borland has always stood firm in his anti-Trump beliefs since before Trump’s first presidency in 2016.

According to Consequence, to respond to the backlash he received, Borland took to Instagram yet again, writing, “I guess if you’re mad at me say whatever you want to here. I just want everyone to be happy Fuck Trump. Fuck ICE.” Naturally, there was some backlash from this post as well, many criticizing Borland’s choice of image (a picture of Baphomet, a symbol of the occult) and “Hail Satan” comment. Borland also made this post on his birthday. It’s safe to assume that the backlash he did receive for this post weren’t his favorite birthday wishes he received.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wes Borland (@thewesborland)