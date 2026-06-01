Björk Teases New Song “Never Bloom” During DJ Set at Venice Biennale

Home News Beka Welsh June 1st, 2026 - 9:00 PM

According to Stereogum, Björk previewed a demo of her new song “Never Bloom” at her exhibit Echolalia. The Icelandic singer originally teased the song at her surprise DJ set at the Venice Biennale. During the set, Björk announced that she would be releasing a new album sometime this year. She also announced Echolalia, a new immersive exhibit at Reykjavik’s National Gallery of Iceland, based around the “Never Bloom” demo, as well as reimagined versions of two of her songs from her 2022 album Fossora, “Ancestress” and “Sorrowful Soil.”

The highly anticipated exhibit opened this past weekend, and fans in attendance were able to hear the singer’s new song alongside related artistic visuals. Björk also released a snippet of the song and related artwork on social media. The art included in the clip displays an animation of two horses with humanoid facial features, whose necks and foreheads split to sprout red, vine-like protrusions.

Alongside the clip, the singer also released a statement about the creation of the visuals for the song. Björk worked as a creative director on the project alongside painter, Natalia Kleszczewska and computer graphics director, Natalie Liu.

“we spent 7 months talking and working together , dedicated to relish in the craft of blending hand-made visuals with digital experimentation , 3D design and commit it to physical display technology . a lot of time was spent on researching different tools and techniques to find what worked best at each stage in the song . like i’ve done before , i wanted to merge old things with tech , giving it soul & a meaning . to paint a painting is an analog craft but computer programming is craftsmanship too !! and both can co-exist , ….. encouraging each other to bloom even further towards a mutual world .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Björk (@bjork)

Some fans in attendance also filmed the full demo of the song and exhibition.